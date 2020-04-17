Ernie Haase + Signature Sound Release New Album – Something Beautiful

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY®-nominated quartet Ernie Haase + Signature Sound release Something Beautiful: Our Favorite Songs of Bill & Gloria Gaither today. The Gaither Music Group project is available now across all music platforms. To stream or download Something Beautiful, click HERE.

Haase, Gaither and Wayne Haun poured through Bill and Gloria Gaither’s catalog of over 700 popular songs and decided to reimagine several standards. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound’s rendition of “Because He Lives” recently landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian playlist while The Christian Post exclusively premiered the group’s “Then Came the Morning” video leading up to Easter.

Something Beautiful also includes collaborations with both Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, who have collectively garnered eight GRAMMY® Awards and 40 Gospel Music Association (GMA) DOVE Awards, including the title “Songwriter of the Year” eight times. Bill Gaither joins Ernie Haase + Signature Sound on “It’s Beginning to Rain” while Gloria Gaither lends her voice to the quartet’s medley of Gaither classics.

April 2020 marks 30 years since Haase first met Bill and Gloria Gaither during his debut performance with the legendary quartet The Cathedrals at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. Haase remembers, “Gloria took my hand before I went on stage and prayed for me asking God to give me His peace. I was a nervous 25-year-old kid, and that one act stabilized me that night and has stayed with me all these years later. They have always been there for me and have proven time and time again that they are more about the relationship than making careers.”

Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has long been a part of the Gaither HOMECOMING family of artists appearing on the brand’s worldwide tours to such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Sydney Opera House and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The group has appeared with Bill and Gloria on their award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. Something Beautiful follows Ernie Haase + Signature Sound’s latest Gaither Music Group project, A Jazzy Little Christmas, ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019” and featured on Fox & Friends and Huckabee.TV.

SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TRACK LISTING

1. He Touched Me

2. It’s Beginning to Rain, Feat. Bill Gaither

3. Then Came the Morning

4. Something Beautiful

5. Not by Might, Not by Power

6. Feeling at Home in the Presence of Jesus

7. Gaither Medley: Loving God, Loving Each Other, Feat. Gloria Gaither

The Family of God

I Am Loved

Jesus, We Just Want to Thank You

Let’s Just Praise the Lord

8. I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About to Happen

9. This Could Be the Dawning of That Day with Until Then

10. I Believe, Help Thou My Unbelief

11. Get All Excited with I’m His Witness

12. Because He Lives

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE + SIGNATURE SOUND:

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. With unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has traveled all over the world offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound’s recent holiday release, A Jazzy Little Christmas, produced by Tony Bennett’s former musical director Billy Stritch, “veers from doo-wop to Broadway to Easy Listening (Rolling Stone).” Ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019,” the Billboard Top Ten Jazz Album also received national attention from “Fox & Friends” and “Huckabee.” Momentum continues for Ernie Haase + Signature Sound this spring as the quartet releases Something Beautiful, a new recording featuring their favorite songs by gospel music icons Bill and Gloria Gaither, across all music platforms. Touring over 100 dates a year, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has also performed the national anthem multiple times at NBA games and appeared on ESPN with NASCAR. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase + Signature Sound is both GRAMMY®-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.