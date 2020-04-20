Dr. Tim Hill Appointed to White House Council

On April 15, Dr. Timothy M. Hill, the General Overseer of the Church of God, was notified by the White House that he had been appointed by President Donald J. Trump to serve on the President’s Interfaith Advisory Council. This council, made up of some 20 or so faith-based leaders from across the country, will serve as an advisory board to President Trump concerning religious and faith issues as our nation comes out from under the “shut down/stay-at-home” orders in the coming weeks and months.

Different advisory councils have been appointed by the President to address specific areas of our economic, business, and faith communities. According to the President’s earlier comments, the advisory councils will help him decide when – and how – different portions of the country can start down a path towards normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

When informed of his appointment, Hill stated, “I am highly honored to be appointed to this advisory position by the President of the United States. This is not about politics but is simply about getting our country restarted, especially in regards to our faith community. The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ has stepped forward in a powerful way finding new ways to keep spreading gospel hope. So, I am glad that churches will be well represented within the White House and I look forward to specifically representing the Church of God and our Pentecostal heritage.”

It is expected that the Interfaith Advisory Council will meet electronically within the next several days.