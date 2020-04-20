Making Music with High Road

Victoria Bowlin: How did High Road get their start?

Sarah Davison: It started with some friends of mine from school at Belmont, that just loved old hymns. We began playing for churches and community events, and even the Nashville farmers market!

VB: Where are you based out of?

SD: Nashville Tennessee

VB: What is your latest project?

SD: We just released a brand new cd with Daywind in November, and it’s our first self titled album, HighRoad. We wrote a lot of the songs on it, and we are super excited about getting some new music out.

VB: What has been your most memorable moment while traveling?

SD: Oh boy. We try to keep a diary of stories and events so we don’t forget. I think one of the best memories is getting to go up to Alaska every year and working with the mission board up there. We love our time spent up there for sure!

VB: Do you have any funny road stories?

SD: Oh so many! One of the funniest things that we have had was when we flew into anchorage last year, and we were given a van that a church was letting us borrow for the time we working there. We found out really fast that the brakes were almost non existent, and our first date was 340 miles north of Anchorage! There was also no air conditioning or heat and no radio, so we really were “roughing” it. No gas stations for over a hundred miles at some points. We nicknamed the van LeRoy and prayed over him literally every time we started him up on that trip! Oh my land. What an adventure! Thank you Jesus for letting that van get us around those mountains! Haha!

VB: What’s your favorite place to eat while traveling?

SD: We always look for a Chick Fil A or a Chipotle! Those are our go to stops!

VB: What do you travel in?

SD: We have a twelve passenger van that’s named Bluebell and a trailer we pull. We named her Trailer Swift.

VB: What do you feel God has been teaching you lately?

SD: I read a book recently about overcoming fear and obstacles, mainly when we don’t understand the purpose of why those tough things are even present. We all have junk to deal with, I think, and it’s easy to let it make us feel disappointed or defeated. For me, lately it’s been a struggle of “Why, Lord?” And the thing that I’ve been learning is that we live between “two gardens”. That God didn’t design health problems. He didn’t create stress and anxiety. He didn’t want us to experience rejection or worry. But because sin exists in the world, it’s going to be present no matter what. He created perfection in the first garden, and He will create perfection again in the end as the Bible promises us. But until that time, we exist in this place between the two gardens, and we have to trust Him and His ways completely. That’s a long answer, but it’s what I’ve been studying lately!

VB: Where can people go to find out where you’ll be and more information about High Road?

SD: They can find all they need to know from our website, www.highroadmusic.com