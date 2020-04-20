Monday – April 20, 2020

Ad
April 20, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute Quartet takes over the #1 spot with “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch,” the debut single from their new Daywind release Living the Stories. The chart also sees a debut this week from Joseph Habedank!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
30
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet
1
2
1
12
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1
3
4
15
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
4
3
10
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
5
7
11
 I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
6
5
19
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
7
10
16
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
7
8
8
42
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
9
6
13
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
10
9
8
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
11
11
13
 Get Me There Talleys
9
12
27
5
 How About You Whisnants
12
13
12
24
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
12
14
14
6
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
14
15
13
34
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
16
18
11
 When God Says Wait Browders
16
17
33
4
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
17
18
21
8
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
18
19
15
8
 Those Same Hands Gold City
10
20
19
16
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
21
31
16
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
22
16
5
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
23
29
4
 There Is a God Hyssongs
23
24
28
8
 Nothing At All HighRoad
24
25
26
7
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
25
26
25
30
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
27
34
33
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
28
24
24
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
16
29
17
19
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
14
30
22
25
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
31
23
13
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
12
32
20
26
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
33
38
2
 Forever Settled Inspirations
33
34
30
24
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
35
35
4
 Glorious God Lauren Talley
35
36
32
4
 Dear Yesterday Michael Booth
32
37
36
3
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
36
38
37
5
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
31
39
40
2
 King of Kings Kingsmen
39
40
*
1
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

