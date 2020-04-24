Exit 209 Records Welcomes 3 Oaks Worship

Nashville, TN (April 24th, 2020) –Main Street Music & Entertainment has announced the addition of 3 Oaks Worship to the Exit 209 Record label.

3 Oaks Worship is a dynamic and engaging worship team birthed out of Three Oaks Church just outside of Nashville. This up-and-coming worship team is led by GRAMMY and Dove Award winning producer Tre’ Corley, who also currently serves as the Music Director for the Huckabee Show. Stand out vocalists such as Hope Loftis, Mikala Baggett, Grant-Ross McGregor, Josh Hollis, Shawnel Corley and Megan Corley are supported by renowned musicians like Barry Lee Harwood (Lynard Skynard), Alton Gibson (Donnie McClurkin) & Lorie Sikes (Crabb Family).

Over the years, the collective has forged a path that seamlessly blends new, original music, with unique interpretations of classic worship standards. Incorporating influences of gospel, inspirational worship and hip hop, the resulting sound is a fresh approach that appeals to worshippers of all ages and backgrounds.

“Through all the ups and downs of life, I have always found healing through music and writing songs,” shares Tre’ Corley. “I’m so excited to share these songs with the world and it’s my prayer they change lives, heal the broken hearted and point people to Christ.” His wife, Shawnel, continues, “Music has always been a huge part of our lives. We’ve been on many stages with many different artists, but our favorite stage to be on is with the 3 Oaks Worship team, singing and worshipping the God who does the impossible! The God we can trust in! We absolutely love this team and cannot wait for their voices to be heard.”

“We are so excited to partner with this amazing team!” shares Dani Phillips of Main Street. “They are not afraid to branch out of the norm and blend together their musical backgrounds to create a new, unique sound. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what stage of life you’re in, 3 Oaks Worship provides something that can resonate within you and pull you into worship. We are looking forward to great things from this partnership!”

In the wake of recent limitations, the worship team released an impromptu at home rendition of ‘Way Maker Medley’ which garnered significant social media attention. Additional video releases are anticipated throughout the summer.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow 3 Oaks Worship on social media at @3OaksWorship.