Monday – April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Legacy Five reclaims the #1 spot with “I Believe the Book,” the second #1 single from their new Daywind release Pure Love. The chart also sees a debut this week from Down East Boys and a re-entry from Brian Free & Assurance!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
13
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(2)
2
4
11
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
3
3
16
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
4
1
31
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet
1
5
12
6
 How About You Whisnants
5
6
6
20
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
7
7
17
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
7
8
10
9
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
9
11
14
 Get Me There Talleys
9
10
19
9
 Those Same Hands Gold City
10
11
5
12
 I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
12
8
43
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
13
13
25
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
12
14
14
7
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
14
15
17
5
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
15
16
18
9
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
16
17
15
35
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
18
9
14
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
19
22
6
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
19
20
30
26
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
21
16
21
 When God Says Wait Browders
16
22
26
31
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
23
23
5
 There Is a God Hyssongs
23
24
20
17
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
25
21
17
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
26
29
20
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
14
27
31
14
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
12
28
39
3
 King of Kings Kingsmen
28
29
25
8
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
25
30
33
3
 Forever Settled Inspirations
30
31
35
5
 Glorious God Lauren Talley
31
32
32
27
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
33
**
2
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
33
34
*
1
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
34
35
37
34
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
36
40
2
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
36
37
34
25
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
38
37
4
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
36
39
24
9
 Nothing at All High Road
23
40
36
5
 Dear Yesterday Michael Booth
32
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

