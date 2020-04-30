Steve Hess & Southern Salvation Featured on New Streaming Platform, Answers.tv

ABOUT STEVE HESS & SOUTHERN SALVATION: Steve Hess & Southern Salvation are the resident artist at The Ark Encounter performing about 400 concerts per year. They have been featured on programs such as Daystar’s Gospel Music Showcase hosted by Guy Penrod and The Gospel Greats hosted by Paul Heil. SHSS were the Singing News Select Artist in 2015 and have garnered multiple Singing News Top 80 and Top 40 chart songs, including their most recent charting song, “Three Beating Hearts”, the title track to their new album.

ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Palmetto State, Triumphant Quartet, Three Bridges, Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, and others. Bluegrass Gospel by Tonja Rose and The East Ridge Boys. The GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has recently expanded with releases into the Praise & Worship and the Spanish Language Market.