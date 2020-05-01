REVIEW: Lakeside – Moving On

Label: Morning Glory

Producer: Lakeside, Aaron Ramsey and Ben Allen

Website: www.lakesidegospel.com

Lakeside is an all acoustic mix of bluegrass, country and southern gospel music styles. Lakeside is known for their smooth vocal, tight harmony and solid bluegrass instrumentation and this album does not disappoint.

The project kicks off with the toe tappin’ title track Moving On that talks about our journey here through this old world and making our plans to move on! The first single from this project One More Time says through our darkest hour He gives us light to see, when it seems the world is crashing in around us, He is there for us one more time. What a comfort!

You won’t be able to help but sing along with old favorites What A Day That Will Be, I Saw the Light written by Hank Williams and Where the Soul of Man Never Dies. Three great tunes that brought back a lot of memories for me and I’m sure will for you as well.

The bluegrass-blues style Sometimes I Feel Like David is one of my top picks and reminds us to have faith and trust in the Lord. Trusting in His Grace that He didn’t have to give and through the blood we can be free!

All My Hope, a contemporary song written by David Crowder and Ed Cash, with a quartet version having been recorded by Gold City. Now Lakeside has taken it and given it that bluegrass-blues twist giving it an entirely different sound. I truly enjoyed it and is another of my top picks.

Through The Blood, souls are cleansed from sin; an upbeat, fast moving arrangement about the price He paid with His blood to purchase the lost!

Over-all the project is your traditional bluegrass style with a little twist on song arrangements. The Paula Breedlove and Mark Brinkman co-written A Sinner’s Prayer, Lucas Blankenship does a nice job delivering this touching song of testimony. The project wraps up with the fast-paced Power in His Name.

Bluegrass gospel fans should fully enjoy this new recording from Lakeside, with solid arrangements, good vocals and harmony. You can find Lakeside online at www.lakesidegospel.com

Track Listing:

(stars denote personal favorites)

Moving On

One More Time

What a Day That Will Be

Some Days I Feel Like David *

I Saw the Light

Trusting in His Grace

All My Hope *

The Blood

Where the Soul Never Dies

A Sinner’s Prayer *

Power in His Name

