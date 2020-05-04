Ad
Monday – May 4, 2020

May 4, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Legacy Five holds on to the #1 spot with “I Believe the Book,” the second #1 single from their new Daywind release Pure Love. The chart also sees debuts this week from The Erwins, LeFevre Quartet, and The Freemans and a re-entry from The Sound!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
14
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(3)
2
2
12
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
3
7
18
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
3
4
10
10
 Those Same Hands Gold City
4
5
3
17
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)`
6
11
13
 I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
7
8
10
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
8
9
15
 Get Me There Talleys
8
9
6
21
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
10
13
26
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
10
11
4
32
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet
1
12
12
44
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
13
5
7
 How About You Whisnants
5
14
18
15
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
15
25
18
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
15
16
26
21
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
14
17
14
8
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
14
18
19
7
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
18
19
20
27
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
20
24
18
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
21
*
1
 After the Storm Erwins
21
22
22
32
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
23
16
10
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
16
24
36
3
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
24
25
28
4
 King of Kings Kingsmen
25
26
32
28
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
27
15
6
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
15
28
38
5
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
28
29
17
36
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
30
23
6
 There Is a God Hyssongs
23
31
*
1
 Between the Prayer & the Answer LeFevre Quartet
31
32
27
15
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
12
33
21
13
 When God Says Wait Browders
16
34
**
25
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
16
35
30
4
 Forever Settled Inspirations
30
36
35
35
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
37
*
1
 Til the End Freemans
37
38
29
9
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
25
39
34
2
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
34
40
33
3
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
33
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
