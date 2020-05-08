Joy Holden Offers A Free Online Concert Due To COVID-19 Friday, May 14

Spartanburg, SC – Beloved Christian singer, songwriter and musician, Joy Holden, has announced a free live-stream Facebook concert on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00 PM EDT. Calling the event “Just Joy,” she is offering her fans and others the opportunity to forget about the Covid-19 pandemic for a bit, and just enjoy some great music, with world-class musicians.

The live-stream event will feature many special guests, including guitarist, Ronald Radford (renowned former Randy Travis lead guitarist and Marshall Tucker Band alum), pianist Jennifer Sutton, granddaughter of famed Southern Gospel hit songwriter Charles Wycuff, Steve Woodward, formerly the tenor for the Regals and Eighth Day, Shana Parris on background vocals, and Lee Dill on steel guitar. Joy’s all star line-up ensures this will be a night to remember.

In reflecting on the concert Joy stated, “During the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting social distancing, this will give us a time to reflect and bring encouragement and joy to others.”

The live stream concert will kick off at 8:00 pm EDT on the Joy Holden Ministries Facebook page. You are encouraged to go to the page now, and “share” the post on your own social media feeds. You can also sign up to be notified when Joy goes live with the event.

To purchase Covered go to : https://joyholden.com/store/

To connect with Joy Holden just follow her on social media or the website.

To book Joy Holden email at: https://joyholden.com/ booking/

Joy Holden, a seasoned musical veteran has made a recent return to music, this time in the Christian Gospel arena. Joy is described by Gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with roots in Southern and Country Gospel. With her edgy yet pure, rich and soulful sound, Holden’s music inspires through both song and story.

Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.