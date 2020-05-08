Ad
News Ticker

The Freemans and Godsey Media Release New Single, “Til The End,” To Radio and All Streaming Platforms

May 8, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 8, 2020) – For over 40 years, The Freemans have been wowing audiences with their stellar arrangements and tight family harmonies. It’s the heartfelt message and spiritual depth that keep folks coming back for more from the award-winning family. With dozens of charting songs, top 10s, and number 1s under their belt, they bring their experience and their edge to the new single, “Til the End,” from the pen of Gerald Crabb. Already in rotation on countless Gospel stations nationwide, it has quickly become a highly requested fan favorite.
Darrel Freeman says, “This song was written for a time such as this. The message has never been more relevant than it is today. We gave it more time and energy than any song in recent history…because God deserves it.” Scott Godsey of Godsey Media Management says, “When you hear a song like this one, you just want to be a part of it in some way. We are so honored to come alongside The Freemans and help them share this song with the world at radio stations and on all streaming platforms around the world. Already, God is doing great things with it!”
The Freemans will make a featured appearance on HopeSings Concert series in support of the first radio single released from Godsey Media. They are giving back to many friends of Southern Gospel with a free ticket for radio station DJ’s and 5 free tickets to each of the station listeners*.
For more information about the Freemans visit:
For more information on Godsey Media Management visit: www.godsey.media
For information about participating radio stations contact office@godsey.media
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes