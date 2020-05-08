The Freemans and Godsey Media Release New Single, “Til The End,” To Radio and All Streaming Platforms

The Freemans have been wowing audiences with their stellar arrangements and tight family harmonies. It’s the heartfelt message and spiritual depth that keep folks coming back for more from the award-winning family. With dozens of charting songs, top 10s, and number 1s under their belt, they bring their experience and their edge to the new single, “Til the End,” from the pen of Gerald Crabb. Already in rotation on countless Gospel stations nationwide, it has quickly become a highly requested fan favorite. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 8, 2020) – For over 40 years,have been wowing audiences with their stellar arrangements and tight family harmonies. It’s the heartfelt message and spiritual depth that keep folks coming back for more from the award-winning family. With dozens of charting songs, top 10s, and number 1s under their belt, they bring their experience and their edge to the new single, “Til the End,” from the pen of Gerald Crabb. Already in rotation on countless Gospel stations nationwide, it has quickly become a highly requested fan favorite.

Darrel Freeman says, “This song was written for a time such as this. The message has never been more relevant than it is today. We gave it more time and energy than any song in recent history…because God deserves it.” Scott Godsey of Godsey Media Management says, “When you hear a song like this one, you just want to be a part of it in some way. We are so honored to come alongside The Freemans and help them share this song with the world at radio stations and on all streaming platforms around the world. Already, God is doing great things with it!”

The Freemans will make a featured appearance on HopeSings Concert series in support of the first radio single released from Godsey Media. They are giving back to many friends of Southern Gospel with a free ticket for radio station DJ’s and 5 free tickets to each of the station listeners*.

For more information on Godsey Media Management visit: www.godsey.media

For information about participating radio stations contact office@godsey.media