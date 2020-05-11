Gospel Music Singer Jonathan Pierce Passes Away

Dove Award-nominated and celebrated Gospel music vocalist Jonathan Pierce passed away this weekend. Pierce, who was also an alum of the Gaither Vocal Band and The Imperials, passed away at the age of 49 while recovering from heart surgery.

According to the site Heavy.com: “Pierce was born Jonathan Pierce Hildreth in Odessa, Texas, in November 1970. He relocated to Nashville shortly after graduating high school in order to further his music career. Pierce largely retired from music in the early 2000s to focus on his interior design career following the release of his album For You. As an interior designer, Pierce spent time as the lead designer on CMT’s Ultimate County Home in 2003. He operated his design business, Pierce & Company, in Nashville.”

In addition to his work with the GVB and The Imperials, Pierce released 4 critically acclaimed recordings with Curb Records (One Love, Mission, Sanctuary, and For You) and had several hit singles including “I Believe In Christ,” “One Love,” “Healing Hands,” “Praise the Lord,” and “Still the Love of My Life.” He had earned Dove Award nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year during his tenure as a solo artist as well.