Sunset Gallery Music Reaches Long-term Publishing Agreement With Talented Songwriter, Mark Mathes

Joshua Tree, CA – Talented songwriter, Mark Mathes has reached an exclusive agreement with noted publishing company, Sunset Gallery Music. The announcement comes on the heels of much success that Mathes has already garnered within the Southern Gospel Music ranks. – Talented songwriter,has reached an exclusive agreement with noted publishing company,The announcement comes on the heels of much success that Mathes has already garnered within the Southern Gospel Music ranks.

Mathes, a native of the state of Missouri, presently resides in the city of Springfield with his wife, Leisa. The couple are parents to Bobbi and Chad and grandparents to six grandchildren. Mathes graduated from Baptist Bible College and currently serves as Minister of Music at Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield.

In 2003, Mathes was the recipient of the BMI Award for “I’m Not What I Was,” recorded by Gold City and also was nominated for a Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award in 2015. He is the writer of numerous hit songs, including “Sometimes It Takes A Mountain,” recorded by the prestigious Gaither Vocal Band, as well as “Life Is Good,” recorded by popular musical family, The Hoppers, and “He Called Me Out,” recorded by Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, The Nelons.

Sunset Gallery Music President Joel Lindsey says he is delighted to have such a gifted writer as Mathes a part of the Sunset Gallery Music family. “Mark Mathes is the caliber of songwriter that every publisher dreams of,” Lindsey stated. “His songs are beautifully crafted and musically fresh but, most importantly, written from a Kingdom’s perspective. His work in the church fuels much of the content he writes about and that is exciting to anyone looking to promote music that edifies the body of Christ.”

Mathes, who enjoys singing throughout the state of Missouri on the weekends with his family, is delighted to be a part of Sunset Gallery Music. “I am thrilled to be a part of the Sunset Gallery Music family,” Mathes states. “I am really looking forward to working with them.”

More information regarding Sunset Gallery Music is available by visiting facebook.com/ sunsetgallerymusic