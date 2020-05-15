The Steeles Release A Song to Remind You on StowTown Records

has announced the release of a brand new recording from multi-talented family group,marks the trio’s first recording on the StowTown label., his wife, and their son,, team up with longtime friend and multi-award winning producer,, to create a project that is sure to be celebrated by gospel music fans.

The Alabama-based family burst onto the scene nearly three decades ago, delighting audiences with their powerful musical collaborations. Over the years, they have enjoyed 18 number one hits, including such popular releases as “On The Road To Emmaus,” “God Kept His Promise,” “I Must Tell Somebody” and “Oh What A Mighty God.” In 1995 and 1996, Jeff Steele was named BMI’s Southern Gospel Songwriter of the Year.

A Song To Remind You promises to offer even more success for the gifted family. In fact, the debut single, “A Song to Remind You,” has already reached the #13 spot on The Singing News Radio Chart, compiled by The Singing News Magazine. Prior to the national release of the recording, it sat at the #2 spot on Amazon’s Christian Music Chart. “We have never been happier for anything than this part of the journey that has led us to StowTown,” Jeff Steele says. “Wayne (Haun) has been a part of our family since 1995, and the absolute joy of having him produce us again is overwhelming.”

As excited as The Steeles are about the opportunity to work with Haun, the master producer is equally excited to be collaborating again with his longtime friends. “Working with The Steeles is like coming home for a family reunion or holiday. You pick up right where you left off,” Haun shares. “Brad is no longer a little boy. He has grown up to become a powerhouse performer and musical genius. I think The Steeles are in their finest moment. This record ministers in a very special and powerful way. Jeff and Brad are not afraid of honest questions and out-of-the-box musical ideas in their songwriting technique. It’s like listening to a wonderful musical Bible study.”

A Song To Remind You features selections that were either written or co-written by Jeff Steele or his son, Brad. “Brad has grown into a phenomenal writer and singer, and we are thrilled to have him on our front line now,” Steele shares. “This is truly a God-thing, and we are so excited. We believe, both lyrically and from a production standpoint, this is the best recording The Steeles have ever been a part of.”

For decades, The Steeles have been sharing the message of the Gospel, challenging and encouraging all who listen. This latest recording is sure to capture the attention of new listeners, and for those listeners who may have forgotten how truly talented The Steeles are, they offer a song to remind you.

A Song To Remind You is distributed by Provident/Sony and is available at digital and retail outlets worldwide, including christianbook.com, barnesandnoble.com and amazon.com.