Monday – May 18, 2020

The Perrys hold on to the #1 spot with “It Never Gets Old,” the first #1 single from their new StowTown Records release Keep Movin’ Along. Otherwise, it was a standstill this week with no debuts and no movement.

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
1(2)
2
2
16
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(3)
3
3
14
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
4
4
12
 Those Same Hands Gold City
4
5
5
19
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)`
6
6
16
 I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
7
7
23
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
8
8
17
 Get Me There Talleys
8
9
9
12
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
10
10
9
 How About You Whisnants
5
11
11
28
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
10
12
12
17
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
13
13
46
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
14
14
5
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
14
15
15
8
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
15
16
16
3
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
16
17
17
20
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
15
18
18
34
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
19
19
12
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
16
20
20
9
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
21
21
23
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
14
22
22
29
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
23
23
3
 After the Storm Erwins
21
24
24
7
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
24
25
25
10
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
14
26
26
15
 When God Says Wait Browders
16
27
27
30
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
28
28
34
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet
1
29
29
27
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
16
30
30
6
 King of Kings Kingsmen
25
31
31
37
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
32
32
8
 There Is a God Hyssongs
23
33
33
6
 Forever Settled Inspirations
30
34
34
5
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
33
35
35
20
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
36
36
11
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
25
37
37
3
 Til the End Freemans
37
38
38
38
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
39
39
2
 A New Look Blackwood Brothers
39
40
40
7
 Glorious God Lauren Talley
31
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

