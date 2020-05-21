New Legacy Project Announces Return to Tour and New Tenor, Chase Davis

Nashville, Tenn – Popular Southern Gospel touring group, New Legacy Project, have announced that they will resume touring in June. They have dates booked throughout Colorado, where some of the Covid-19 restrictions have been partially lifted.

Rick Price, NLP owner made the decision based on the many requests of the churches and fans. Of the June tour Price says, “I know it will be a challenge because we want to keep everyone safe and healthy, but we really feel God calling us back into the battle. We’ll take whatever precaution we are required to, and know that God will bless our message whether we sing to 10 spread-out concert-goers or 500.”

In other exciting news, New Legacy Project has ended their search for a new tenor. Michigan native, Chase Davis, has agreed to join the ministry. While fairly new to performing with a full time Southern Gospel group, Chase says it has been a “lifelong dream.”

A 2018 graduate of Bethel University, he performed in a local group while in college, and was privileged to run sound for the Jim Brady Trio for time. It was his beautiful soaring tenor voice that won him the coveted position with NLP, and his sweet and willing spirit that has endeared him to the group and their fans.

New Legacy Project is excited about their new line-up, and have been busy during their time off the road learning new music, getting some long-needed family time, and setting their vision for the balance of the year.

There have been no further changes to their tour schedule, and they are planning to be in Colorado both June and July, moving on to Michigan, Nebraska, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona as the year progresses.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music click any of the icons or go to NLP Store .

To connect with New Legacy Project just follow them on social media or their Website:

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project

Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, New Legacy Project is best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, and their homespun humor. They were honored in 2018 with nominations for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel awards show in Nashville.

New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Price says “In 45 years of Gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men.” New Legacy travels throughout the United States, performing concerts more than 150 times per year. They are one of the longest running non-family groups in Southern Gospel music today.