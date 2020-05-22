Rachel Jeanette Releases New Album

Nashville, TN (May 22, 2020) Gateway artist Rachel Jeanette has surprise released Heart Wide Open, a three song EP of some of her favorite worship songs. The Covid-19 health crisis has forced many artists off the road and some have turned to the internet to stay connected with their fans. “It was clear that the longer this situation went on, that people were scared. They needed hope. When I need hope, I turn to worship music,” stated Rachel Jeanette. Every day, Jeanette has gone live on Facebook, singing worship songs that have touched her heart in this unusual time. Those daily worship moments turned into a new release. “People from all over the world were watching these and asking for more. These familiar songs were bringing hope to hurting people,” added Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

Recorded in Nashville, this marks the second release for Rachel Jeanette in the last year, with her Christmas project, My Christmas, garnering airplay around the world and being added to numerous top digital playlists. “Rachel is unlike any other artist I know. She’s a successful actress, model and now is carving out her own path in the music world,” added Felts.

Rachel Jeanette will be back in the studio soon working on a new national release album which is currently scheduled for an early 2021 release.

Heart Wide Open is now available on iTunes, Amazon and all digital outlets. For more information, go to gatewaymgmt.com.