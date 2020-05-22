The Sound Hits #1 with “Can I Get A Witness”

NASHVILLE, TN (MAY 22, 2020) — The Sound is celebrating its first #1 song on the Singing News Top 80 Chart. “Can I Get A Witness” hit the #1 position on the chart which will be featured in the Singing News Magazine’s July 2020 issue. This is The Sound’s first single release from its debut New Day Records’ recording Make It Count.

The #1 song recognition caps off an incredible couple months for the group. In April, The Sound was featured on the Gospel Music Association’s #lovegoesviral live webcast where they received encouraging words from CCM sensation, Mandisa, for their acoustic performance of “Rain.” In early May, Sirius XM’s Enlighten featured The Sound on its premiere for the new series “Gracenotes,” where the group performed its entire new album live for the Enlighten audience. Later in May, The Sound received a Top 5 nomination in the Favorite New Artist category of the Singing News Fan Awards.

Comprised of singer-songwriters Rob Mills, Levi Mills, and Jacob Mills, The Sound is generating a level of excitement for a new family group last seen in Southern Gospel with the arrival of the Booth Brothers. “Can I Get A Witness” is the group’s first #1 song. “This song’s journey has been exciting to watch,” says Levi Mills, lead singer for The Sound. “When writers Kenna West, Jason Cox, and Brent Baxter sent it to us, we knew right away that it was something special. To see it go #1 now and to know how many people have been touched by the lyrics is both thrilling and humbling. To God be the glory!”

The family trio celebrated their first #1 song by hosting a Facebook Live concert performing some of their personal favorite songs that have inspired their musical style as well as two original songs from their latest album “On The Road To Emmaus” and, of course, “Can I Get A Witness.”

“For a new artist to achieve this success so early in their career is rare,” explained president of New Day Records, Ed Leonard. “The sound of The Sound is so refreshing and joyful. We are very thankful to radio, retail, and promoters for embracing them. We look forward to sharing more new music from The Sound with the world. The next single ‘Great God Almighty,’ is a wonderful, energetic song that people will love.”

Co-writer Brent Baxter will be on the air with The Gospel Greats this weekend with Paul Heil to talk about the story behind the song. Visit www.thegospelgreats.com for local airtimes.

Make It Count is available on all streaming platforms and at Christian retail.

New Day Records is a division of Daywind Music Group and home to Lefevre Quartet, Tim Menzies, HighRoad, Griffith Family, and The Sound. The label is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors, covering all major physical and digital outlets.