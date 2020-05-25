Monday – May 25, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
21
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
1(3)
|
2
|
2
|
17
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(3)
|
3
|
3
|
15
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
13
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
20
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)`
|
6
|
6
|
17
|I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
5
|
7
|
29
|
28
|Can I Get a Witness?
|The Sound
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
18
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
13
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
10
|
10
|
10
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
5
|
11
|
7
|
24
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
12
|
12
|
18
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
6
|
13
|
13
|
47
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(6)
|
14
|
14
|
6
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
9
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
4
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
21
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
15
|
18
|
11
|
29
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
10
|
19
|
19
|
13
|Awesome Power of Prayer
|Collingsworth Family
|
16
|
20
|
20
|
10
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
21
|
18
|
35
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
22
|
30
|
7
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
4
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
21
|
24
|
24
|
8
|River of Grace
|Zane & Donna King
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
11
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
26
|
26
|
16
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
16
|
27
|
21
|
24
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
28
|
22
|
30
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
7
|
29
|
*
|
1
|Brand New Song
|Sisters
|
29
|
30
|
32
|
9
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
23
|
31
|
**
|
10
|Nothing At All
|High Road
|
23
|
32
|
34
|
6
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
7
|Forever Settled
|Inspirations
|
30
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
21
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
11
|
36
|
36
|
12
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
25
|
37
|
**
|
6
|I Want to Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
31
|
38
|
37
|
4
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
37
|
39
|
39
|
3
|A New Look
|Blackwood Brothers
|
39
|
40
|
**
|
3
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
34
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
