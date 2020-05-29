Jackson Heights Score Top 10 Hit

Nashville (May 28, 2020) Cross-over artist Jackson Heights latest single, “Riding the Wind” has landed at #7 in the June radio chart for SGN Scoops magazine. “As radio stations across the nation have started playing Jackson Heights music, they are finding that their listeners love these guys. There is no other group like them on radio,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.
For several years, Jackson Heights was the best kept secret in Gospel Music, artists loved their music, but few fans knew about the group. That has all changed in the last year. With years of Gospel music heritage to their credit, Jackson Heights has carved out their own path with an incredible sound that connects to fans of many genres of music. “As their music has reached people through radio and their live concerts, the word has gotten out. These guys are incredible. Not only are they incredible singers but they are all top musicians and play all their own music live. Not many groups on the road can claim that,” added Felts.
Jackson Heights will be resuming their tour schedule in June of 2020. To connect with Jackson Heights, go to JacksonHeightsMusic.com.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
