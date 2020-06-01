As often the story goes with families involved in gospel music, children, having grown up with their parents who are singers, many times go on to join their parents, completing the family group. The story is no different with Canaan Coffman of The Coffmans, but Canaan certainly makes a difference in the gospel music world. She entered a life of commitment to crazy schedules, ministering to others, and sharing her amazing, God-given gifts with the world. And through it all, Canaan’s parents have been a constant influence in her life. Canaan says, “They’re the hardest working people I know. We’ve been in gospel music for almost a decade, and my parents have shown me how gospel music moves people, how we aren’t anything without the Lord, and how to persevere through extremely difficult times.” Canaan says her favorite part about traveling and singing with her family is, “the people I meet and the friends we’ve made. We’ve been able to make friends all across the country who genuinely care about us and make the effort to pour into us spiritually, which is great when you start feeling drained.”

Enjoy reading this interview as you learn about the musically talented, “Bible-nerd,” “movie-buff,” “passionate, funny, and devout” Canaan Coffman!

Stacy Compagner: After looking at your own life, what is one piece of advice you have for the “next generation”?

Canaan Coffman: Believe none of what you hear, and only half of what you see. We can get ourselves into unnecessary trouble if we do the opposite.

SC: Is there anything God has been teaching you lately in this stage of your life?

CC: He’s been teaching me so much about patience and putting my trust in Him! I mean, everything got shaken up here recently. No graduation, no prom, and I was in this constant state of comparing myself to other people. So He’s teaching me to be still and know that He’s God and He’s got it all in the palm of His hand!

SC: What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

CC: I’m a huge movie buff! I just love going to the movie theatre or enjoying a movie at home with my family.

SC: What is the most amazing/memorable experience you have had so far in your singing career?

CC: I can’t say there’s been one specific moment. I’ve been privileged to meet a ton of amazing people, take part in some awesome events, and witness God do some crazy stuff. Every time I’m with my friends singing this music I’m in love with, is the best. It might sound cheesy, but it’s true.

SC: What is your favorite place that you have traveled to? What is one place that you would like to travel to?

CC: When I was in the 8th grade, we went to Scottsdale, AZ for my Dad’s business trip and it was one of the best trips ever! It’s the only time I’d ever been out west. I’d never seen anything like it. It was an adventure. As for a place I want to go, I DESPERATELY want to go to Israel (I’m a huge bible nerd).

SC: Tell us something unique about yourself that not many people know.

CC: I love Broadway and Disney like nobody’s business!! Any kind of story with a song and dance number? Count me in!!

SC: Aside from the necessities, what are three things you could never live without?

CC: Bible, My laptop, Rhonda (my car!)

SC: If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

CC: Easy! My momma’s spicy fried chicken, mashed potatoes, chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream. You’ve gotta have dessert!

SC: If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

CC: To have every superpower! I’m not a power hungry person. I’m just indecisive.

SC: What is your favorite book?

CC: I have a favorite series if that counts! Those include The Selection and The Illuminae Files. I love a good dystopian!

SC: So are you currently in college? What are your hopes regarding the future — singing, career, etc.?

CC: I just graduated high school with my diploma and my associates degree! I’m going to college to pursue a mass communications major with an emphasis in broadcast and digital media. I’m also a theatre commit for my school. I plan to use what I learn these next two years to further my ministry and career in the arts!

SC: Do you play any instruments?

CC: I play a little of everything, but nothing enough to play in front of people. A little piano, a little trumpet, a little bass, and a little ukulele.

SC: What have you been doing to stay busy during quarantine? How have the circumstances surrounding this virus affected you?

CC: Well I’ve been catching up on all my schoolwork and finishing out my senior year of high school. Other than that, I’ve been cleaning the house and watching all the movies I can.

SC: What is something that you are truly passionate about, besides singing of course?

CC: Reading the Bible and learning all about biblical history. It sets a fire in my spirit! Teaching others the importance of reading God’s Word for themselves is so crucial and definitely a conversation we need more of in the Church.

SC: Is there anything exciting in the works or coming soon for your family’s music ministry?

CC: Absolutely! We’re about to start tracking for our new album, and whew I’m excited! I can honestly say that this album is the highest anticipated one yet because it’s been four years in the making, and because I’m in love with every song!