Monday – June 1, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
16
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
18
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(3)
|
3
|
4
|
14
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
29
|Can I Get a Witness?
|The Sound
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
21
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)`
|
6
|
9
|
14
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
17
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
5
|
8
|
11
|
25
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
22
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
1(3)
|
10
|
10
|
11
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
5
|
11
|
16
|
5
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|
12
|
15
|
10
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
12
|
13
|
12
|
19
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
6
|
14
|
32
|
7
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
14
|
15
|
14
|
7
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
14
|
16
|
30
|
10
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
16
|
17
|
23
|
5
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
17
|
18
|
25
|
12
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
19
|
22
|
8
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
19
|
20
|
27
|
25
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
21
|
24
|
9
|River of Grace
|Zane & Donna King
|
21
|
22
|
36
|
12
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
22
|
23
|
20
|
11
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
24
|
8
|
19
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
8
|
25
|
*
|
1
|Fear Not
|Tribute
|
25
|
26
|
**
|
31
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
27
|
38
|
5
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
27
|
28
|
37
|
7
|I Want to Live for Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
38
|
29
|
*
|
1
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
29
|
30
|
39
|
4
|A New Look
|Blackwood Brothers
|
30
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges
|
31
|
32
|
**
|
39
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
33
|
31
|
11
|Nothing At All
|High Road
|
23
|
34
|
26
|
17
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
16
|
35
|
13
|
48
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(6)
|
36
|
34
|
2
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
|
34
|
37
|
*
|
1
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
37
|
38
|
33
|
8
|Forever Settled
|Inspirations
|
30
|
39
|
**
|
35
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Blackwood Brothers
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
