Monday – June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant Quartet goes #1 again with with “Yes,” making it the third #1 single from their newest StowTown Records release Yes. The Bowling Family sets a record this week for the longest run on the chart in its 20 year history – with a staggering 48 weeks charting for “The People That God Gives You.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
16
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
2
2
18
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(3)
3
4
14
 Those Same Hands Gold City
3
4
7
29
 Can I Get a Witness? The Sound
4
5
5
21
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)`
6
9
14
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
7
6
17
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
8
11
25
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
9
1
22
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
1(3)
10
10
11
 How About You Whisnants
5
11
16
5
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
11
12
15
10
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
12
13
12
19
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
14
32
7
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
14
15
14
7
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
14
16
30
10
 There Is a God Hyssongs
16
17
23
5
 After the Storm Erwins
17
18
25
12
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
14
19
22
8
 King of Kings Kingsmen
19
20
27
25
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
7
21
24
9
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
21
22
36
12
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
22
23
20
11
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
24
8
19
 Get Me There Talleys
8
25
*
1
 Fear Not Tribute
25
26
**
31
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
27
38
5
 Til the End Freemans
27
28
37
7
 I Want to Live for Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
38
29
*
1
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
29
30
39
4
 A New Look Blackwood Brothers
30
31
*
1
 Nothing But Three Bridges
31
32
**
39
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
33
31
11
 Nothing At All High Road
23
34
26
17
 When God Says Wait Browders
16
35
13
48
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
36
34
2
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
34
37
*
1
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
37
38
33
8
 Forever Settled Inspirations
30
39
**
35
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Blackwood Brothers
39
40
*
1
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

