REVIEW: Down East Boys – Faithful Still

Producer: Jeff Collins

Record Label: Sonlite Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.downeastboys.com

The Down East Boys from Reidsville, NC have been traveling and singing Gospel Music coast to coast for over 30 years. Members have come and gone but the group today is one of the best! Their last CD “One Day In The Past” proved this as they had three #1 songs from that project in a 12-month period. Their new project “Faithful Still” was just released in mid-May and in my opinion has the same potential.

The current group members consist of: Ricky Carden – Manager and lead; Daryl Paschal – baritone; Doug Pittman – tenor and Zac Barham – bass. Their hearts desire is to share the gospel in song and see people inspired, encouraged, and point them to Christ through sharing a theme of love, hope, and faithfulness.

Starting off this new project is their latest radio single “Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace”. This is an upbeat, country sounding tune that is surely headed up the charts. God gives us an amazing amount of amazing grace everyday just as the song tells. “What Love” slows it down a bit but Doug’s delivery of this powerful message tells that Jesus died for us because He loves us. Get ready to clap your hands and tap your feet on “John Saw And Wrote About It”. “Those Hands” tells the story of a grandfather that will pick you up and carry you through the hard times of life just like our Heavenly Father. “Fall Like Jericho” features Zac on some good bass singing. For those who love the bass singer and the upbeat tempo, this is one you will like for sure. Reminds us that one day the walls that we face will fall just like the Jericho wall, God is bringing the victory!

“I Hear” slows the tempo down again. It is the Easter story that we all know so well. Picking speed back up again “Church Of The Living God” and “God Will, Yes He Will”. “Bottom Of The Basket” tells how God blesses and multiples to satisfy our every need. Daryl does a great job on this catchy tune. “A Story That Begins At The Cross” slows it back down again and tells of the sacrifice that Christ made for us on the cross, another great song that Doug does a fantastic job on. Hopefully, many of us can relate to this song. We should all have a story that begins at the cross. Finishing up this project is another upbeat song “Sweet Journey” telling of God’s faithfulness as He is always with us, everywhere we go. Ricky does an awesome job on it.

This is a 4½ star project and is definitely a project that should be a part of everyone’s collection. The vocals and arrangements are spot on delivering great messages for the believer and very uplifting for the times that we are living in today. It strengthens our faith and is a great reminder of the timeless truths that we all need to hear! Too many good songs to pick favorites, they are all good! Be on the lookout for some more #1 songs from this project.

Track Listing:

Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace

What Love

John Saw And Wrote About It

Those Hands

Fall Like Jericho

I Hear

Church Of The Living God

God Will, Yes He Will

Bottom Of The Basket

A Story That Began At The Cross

Sweet Journey

READER RATING:

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 /5]