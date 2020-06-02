The Promise Adds 2 New Members

Nashville, Tenn (June 2, 2020) The Promise, in partnership with Godsey Media Management, announces the addition of new members, a ministry rebrand, and a renewed vigor to share the Gospel through life changing music. Formerly Promise Trio, The Promise is celebrating their 10th year in ministry with a bang. They’ve added the powerful voice of Jeremy Cato, Crimson Award winning Male Vocalist of the Year, and the youthful presence of Alyssa Scudder, daughter of group member Teresa Scudder. Both of these artists will certainly have a dynamic impact on the sound and direction of the group.

Jeremy states, “I am thrilled to team up with The Promise. It’s an honor and a privilege to join a group with such a rich history of service to our Lord. 2020 hasn’t started out as any of us could have ever imagined. However, we are believing for an invigorated church ready to be the light to the world that is now searching more than ever.”

Teresa Scudder welcomes the new direction, saying, “I’m starting my fifth year with The Promise, and what an honor it has been to be part of such an amazing ministry. God has truly blessed us and I am looking forward to what He has in store for us!” Her daughter, Alyssa, also adds, “I am very happy about joining The Promise and excited to see where the Lord leads us.”

Group founding member, Debra Carter Peele, applauds the growth. “We are beyond excited to add Jeremy Cato to The Promise. And Alyssa Scudder, who has the voice of an angel, will be a wonderful fit. It is with a fresh anointing and the greatest praise in our hearts that we are hitting the road to share the message of the Greatest Promise…Jesus Christ. He is the Hope of this world. “

The Promise is working with Godsey Media Management as they rebrand, record new material, and create new content for social media and digital platforms. Scott Godsey says, “When I found out that Jeremy was joining The Promise, I got even more excited about them and their music than I already was. And, Alyssa will help them connect with an entirely new group of younger fans. The sky’s the limit for The Promise and we are honored to be a part of their ministry.”

About The Promise

The Promise is a nationally touring faith-based group based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Formed in 2010, they have enjoyed nearly a decade of success, both in ministry and artistry. In addition to their regular concert schedule at churches, they have had the privilege of appearing on TBN, at Dollywood, and the Kentucky State Fair.

They have garnered a #1 and PIC HIT with Kyla Rowlands single Repair “The Old Altar”. Their first single,” I Go To The Rock” was #3 on the Music to Radio charts and has been played internationally.