New Haven Records Debuts “Grace Became Amazing” Lyric Video from ACM Award-Winner Gordon Mote

NASHVILLE, TN — New Haven Records recently announced the debut of a brand-new lyric video from multiple Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist Gordon Mote. The song, “Grace Became Amazing,” is the latest Southern Gospel radio single from his recent Grammy-nominated album, LOVE LOVE LOVE.

Says Mote, “We live in unprecedented times. Our world—our country—is overwhelmed by a pandemic and by civil strife. Millions have lost their jobs; people don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent and feed their children. Despair fills the evening news. If it seems there’s no hope in sight, then I suggest we start looking in a different direction! Let’s look to the redeeming, healing, and reconciling work that Christ did for us on the cross. Instead of wringing our hands and shaking our fists, let’s live like His grace is amazing and His love is transforming! That’s what this song is all about: laying claim to a hope that won’t ever disappoint or disappear!”

New Haven Records president Ken Harding comments, “Gordon has an incredible knack for finding and recording songs that resonate with what’s happening in the world today. I can’t think of a song that offers more hope and healing than ‘Grace Became Amazing’ or an album that’s more timely than LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

“Grace Became Amazing” was penned by Helga Kaefer, Jeff Bumgardner, and Wayne Haun. According to promoter Jan Binkley Puryear, “Grace Became Amazing” continues to rise on the charts. Bruce Edwards, program director of WCGW 93.fm/770 am in Lexington, KY, is excited about listener response: “This song offers up a message of hope, redemption, and thankfulness that grace affords us. Gordon’s voice ‘of grace’ comes through the airwaves when ‘Grace Became Amazing’ is played.”

The lyric video, created by Braxton Manning of The Manning Group, may be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/hUg-Fn2nOYs.





Love Love Love MP3 on iTunes

Love Love Love CD on Amazon

About Gordon Mote :

Blind since birth, Gordon Mote began playing piano at the age of three. Ever since, he’s been using his God-given musical talents to write and record songs that reflect his faith. After graduating from Nashville’s Belmont University with honors, Mote was asked to join Lee Greenwood’s band. Since then, Mote has become an in-demand concert and studio musician playing, touring and recording with some of Country and Gospel music’s biggest artists, including Porter Wagoner, the Gaither Vocal Band, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood and Alan Jackson, among others. Moreover, Mote has also been a long-running guest on numerous Gaither Homecoming tours. Throughout his career, Mote has garnered three Academy of Country Music Awards, multiple Music Row Magazine Instrumentalist of the Year Awards, numerous Dove Award nominations and two GRAMMY® nominations. For more information, go to www.gordonmote.com.

About New Haven Records :

New Haven Records is a Nashville-based music corporation that includes label, publishing, and film companies. For almost three decades, they have focused on the uniquely American genres of Black Gospel, Southern Gospel, and Country & Bluegrass Gospel. New Haven’s product is distributed to the mainstream through SONY Distribution and to the Christian marketplace through Provident Music Distribution. For additional information, go to www.newhavenrecords.com.