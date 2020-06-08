Ad
MusicScribe Publishing Releases Eight-Volume Edition of Murray’s Expanded Encyclopedia of Southern Gospel Music

June 8, 2020

ELLENBORO, North Carolina (June 5, 2020) – MusicScribe Publishing is pleased to announce the release of Murray’s Expanded Encyclopedia of Southern Gospel Music. This new eight-volume collection is designed for ordinary fans to enjoy and to aid serious Southern Gospel historians and diehard record collectors in their research. Entries include biographical treatments of individual performers and key industry figures, historical articles on an array of organizations, group histories, group member lists, and extensive discographies.
The scope of the subject matter spans from early pioneers like Ephraim Ruebush and James D. Vaughan to modern groups like Triumphant Quartet and the Booth Brothers. In between are histories of all the classic groups you would expect to find including the Chuck Wagon Gang, Happy Goodmans, Oak Ridge Boys, Statesmen, LeFevres, Kingsmen, Nelons, Gaither Vocal Band, Crabb Family, and more. The encyclopedia also includes a broad representation of groups that impacted the industry on a smaller scale. Biographical sketches of individuals who worked behind the scenes are included as well as several artists who just emerged on the national scene during the 2010s.
Murray’s Expanded Encyclopedia of Southern Gospel Music was compiled by David Bruce Murray, owner of the industry’s leading history website SGHistory.com and the news/commentary website MusicScribe.com.
Murray says, “Along with a large group of volunteers to whom I will forever be grateful, I have spent the past 14 years building what I believe is a tremendous resource for Southern Gospel fans at SGHistory.com. While practicing social distancing in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I realized I finally had time to complete my long-time dream of translating SGHistory.com into book form. With articles conveniently arranged in alphabetical order balanced by a generous dose of data, this set of books is valuable whether the end reader is a casual fan of Southern Gospel music or conducting more intensive research.”
Murray’s Expanded Encyclopedia of Southern Gospel Music is available at Amazon.com. Direct links to the Amazon product page are provided at SGHistory.com and MusicScribe.com.
