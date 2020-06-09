Ad
News Ticker

Monday – June 8, 2020

June 9, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Legacy Five reclaims the #1 spot with “I Believe the Book,” making it four weeks in the top spot for that song. The Bowling Family is this week’s highest debut with a strong #19 start on the chart. Master’s Voice and the Collingsworth Family also debut their latest singles on the chart this week.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
19
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
2
3
15
 Those Same Hands Gold City
2
3
1
17
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
4
4
30
 Can I Get a Witness? The Sound
4
5
6
15
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
6
5
22
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
7
7
18
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
8
15
8
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
8
9
13
20
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
10
10
12
 How About You Whisnants
5
11
11
6
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
11
12
16
11
 There Is a God Hyssongs
12
13
8
26
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
14
12
11
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
12
15
25
2
 Fear Not Tribute
15
16
17
6
 After the Storm Erwins
16
17
18
13
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
14
18
9
23
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
1(3)
19
1
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
19
20
23
12
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
21
14
8
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
14
22
19
9
 King of Kings Kingsmen
19
23
27
6
 Til the End Freemans
23
24
20
26
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
7
25
21
10
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
21
26
40
2
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
26
27
24
20
 Get Me There Talleys
8
28
22
13
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
22
29
RE
22
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
30
28
8
 I Want to Live for Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
28
31
37
2
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
31
32
26
28
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
33
1
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
33
34
29
2
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
29
35
32
40
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
36
33
12
 Nothing At All High Road
23
37
36
3
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
34
38
31
2
 Nothing But Three Bridges
31
39
1
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
39
40
RE
4
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
34
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes