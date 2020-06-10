Ad
News Ticker

Daywind Music Group Celebrates SGMA Hall of Fame Inductees Dorothy Leonard Miller and Dianne Wilkinson

June 10, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, TN (JUNE 9, 2020) — The Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) has revealed its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees. Dorothy Leonard Miller, founder, president, and chief executive officer of New Day Christian Distributors and Daywind Music Group; and Dianne Wilkinson, Daywind’s renowned, award-winning songwriter, are among those named in the 2020 SGMA Hall of Fame class.

Dorothy Leonard Miller launched New Day Christian Distributors on March 1, 1981, with a background of sales and radio promotions at Calvary Records and Windchime Records. She started by selling Gospel music to Christian retailers across the United States from the garage of her home. Her distribution business developed rapidly and contributed in a significant way to the the growth of sheet music, accompaniment tracks, Southern Gospel  music, and unique Christian products.  With New Day firmly established, Leonard Miller expanded in 1987, by creating Daywind Music Group, the multi-faceted publishing, recording, and marketing company that has become a vital part of the Christian products industry. Countless singers have used Daywind soundtracks as a ministry tool to share the latest Christian song or standard of the church, and millions more have been touched through the ministries of Daywind’s family of artists and songwriters. Leonard Miller belongs to a small group of pioneering female independent business owners and executives to be honored at this level in any genre of the music industry.

“I am incredibly honored to be included among these wonderful inductees,” said Leonard Miller. “I accept this honor as a vessel through whom God has performed His works.”

Dianne Wilkinson has been sharing the message of the Gospel through inspired lyrics and memorable music for more than 40 years. Her songs have been recorded by virtually all Southern Gospel quartets and many other artists during the span of her songwriting career. Many of her songs have reached the #1 position on the Southern Gospel charts. Her songs have received numerous nominations and awards including many Singing News Fan Awards, NQC Awards, BMI Awards, and IBMA Awards. The Cathedrals’ classic hit song, “We Shall See Jesus,” penned by Wilkinson was honored at the 1984 GMA Dove Awards for Southern (Gospel) Song of the Year. Wilkinson was recognized by the Southern Gospel Music Guild in 2013 for lifetime achievement, a designation she also shares with Leonard Miller.

Dorothy Leonard Miller and Dianne Wilkinson will be inducted into the SGMA Hall of Fame alongside fellow 2020 honorees Melvin Klaudt and Meurice LeFevre at a ceremony to be held during the 2020 National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes