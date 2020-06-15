Down East Boys – Faithful

Stacy Compagner: Tell us about your newest project, Faithful Still? How would you describe the main message and theme of this project?

Ricky Carden: Faithful Still is our latest project that is full of new songs with a message of hope and encouragement. We are so excited to see what the Lord has in store for us as we share these new songs everywhere we go.

SC: What is each of your favorite songs off of the new album and why?

Ricky – “Those Hands” – Chris Binon wrote this song specifically for me after I shared with him the story about my grandfather.

Daryl – “A Story That Began At The Cross” – Because it’s a message that needs to be heard.

Doug – “What Love” – I love this song because it takes an honest and profound look at what true love is. Lyrically, the song paints a vivid picture of our desperate state without the love of Christ in our lives.

Zac – “What Love” because of the lyrics — “what love can love me beyond any degree.” Also, “Those Hands” because it reminds me of my dad and my grandfather.

SC: Looking back over all of your past years involved in gospel music, do you recall any specific circumstances where God showed His faithfulness to the group or any of its members?

RC: In 2014, we had the tragedy of a bus fire, which was a total loss. For 3 months, we rode in rental vans and personal vehicles. We were blessed by many people who helped us. They took care of us by paying our excess expenses, such as hotel rooms, meals, and the “extras” that come along with traveling on the road.

SC: After being in gospel music for over 30 years, the group has seen a lot of successes and amazing opportunities. But what did things look like in the beginning? Tell us how Down East Boys got started and any challenges that you faced.

RC: When I (Ricky) started in 1990, I was right out of high school and had no idea what to expect. After traveling with the Down East Boys for 4 years, the owner, Sheryl Faurtl, decided to leave the road, and I took on management and ownership of the Down East Boys in 1994. As all groups do, we faced how to continue paying the bills, making payroll for the guys, and keeping our date book full.

SC: What does the average day out on the road look like for the Down East Boys?

RC: We are pretty laid back and get along well with one another. Typically, we are parked at a truck stop or Walmart in the town that we sing in. We try to catch up on the news, grab some lunch, and head to the venue. We like to allow enough time to get set-up, run through any songs, and have a proper sound check.

SC: Where is the group’s all-time favorite place to stop and eat while on the road?

RC: We have lots of favorite places we like to eat, depending on what state we are in. When we are out on the West Coast we like In-N-Out Burger, and when we are up around Ohio we always stop at Skyline Chili.

SC: What are all the group members favorite states/places to travel to?

Ricky – Seattle, Washington – I love to travel there to sing. It is absolutely beautiful and I love their seafood on the Pacific Coast.

Daryl – Maine – because I love their lobster.

Doug – Seattle, Washington – I really enjoy our yearly trip to the West Coast. Seattle is one of my favorite cities to visit, and their seafood is second to none!

Zac – Colorado – love it out there.

SC: What has God been teaching each of you lately during these difficult days we are living in?

Ricky – That we truly must live one day at a time.

Daryl – To pause and to pray.

Doug – The importance of family and friends, and how vital it is to continually seek His will in all things.

Zac – Appreciate what you have and not worry about what you don’t have.

To find our more about the Down East Boys, visit them online at: www.downeastboys.com.