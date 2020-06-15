Ad
News Ticker

Monday – June 15, 2020

June 15, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City scores their third #1 hit from Hope for the Journey with “Those Same Hands” this week. Gordon Mote is this week’s highest debut with a strong #20 start on the chart. The Lore Family, The Talleys, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound also debut their latest singles on the chart this week.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
16
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1
2
3
18
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
3
1
20
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
4
7
19
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
4
5
5
16
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
6
14
12
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
6
7
12
12
 There Is a God Hyssongs
7
8
15
3
 Fear Not Tribute
8
9
6
23
 The God I Serve Karen Peck &  New River
1(3)
10
10
13
 How About You Whisnants
5
11
17
14
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
11
12
19
2
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
12
13
11
7
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
11
14
13
27
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
15
8
9
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
8
16
20
13
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
17
26
3
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
17
18
9
21
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
19
22
10
 King of Kings Kingsmen
19
20
1
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
20
21
4
31
 Can I Get a Witness? The Sound
4
22
21
9
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
14
23
24
27
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
7
24
39
2
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
24
25
28
14
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
22
26
40
5
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
26
27
RE
9
 Forever Settled Inspirations
27
28
35
41
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
29
30
9
 I Want to Live for Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
28
30
1
 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family
30
31
1
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
31
32
34
3
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
29
33
16
7
 After the Storm Erwins
16
34
31
3
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
31
35
23
7
 Til the End Freemans
23
36
18
24
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
1(3)
37
33
2
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
33
38
38
3
 Nothing But Three Bridges
31
39
1
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
39
40
RE
5
 A New Look Blackwood Brothers
30
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes