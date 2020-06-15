REVIEW: The Kramers – Hope of All Tomorrows

Producer: Wayne Haun

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.thekramersmusic.com

The Kramers have been making music for years. This family group from Illinois comprised of Scott and Rachel Kramer and their daughter Maria Kramer Wolfe and her husband Ben know how to select great songs and sing them well. This project, their debut with Stow Town is no disappointment and it’s sure to become a classic for this family.

From the opening notes of the first cut, “Greater God”, you can sense the fingerprints of Wayne Haun and know this is gonna be good! Scott Kramer wrote the first cut, “Greater God” and it’s also meant to serve as worship song and will be made available in chord charts for churches to use. It does not disappoint and is bathed in beautiful orchestrations and solid vocals.

The first single of the project is “Water Walker” and it’s definetly going to be a hit for this family. It will be a crowd pleaser in concert, too. It’s fun toe tapping and has a great gospel feel to it!

Maria Wolfe, perhaps is very underrated as a vocalist delivers a beautiful, flawless performance in “Priceless Praise.” Perhaps this is one of the best songs she’s been featured on to date.

“It’s A Good Life” and “All the Way to the Gate” showcase the family harmony and the tightness in their sound and is, again, some of their best performances to date.

The sounds on “Be Christ” and “Great Beyond Measure” are reminiscent to the big layered sounds of The Collingsworth Family. Both of these songs are tight, solid and sure to become treasures for the family’s repertoire.

This project does not disappoint. From the first note to the last, it’s a solid project! I was not too familiar with The Kramers music until this project. I was excited to get it and listen. And it’s on repeat for me, too! If you’re not familiar with this family, make yourself familiar now. Grab this and give a listen. You’ll be glad you did.

Track Listing

Greater God

Water Walker

All the Way to the Gates

Priceless Praise

It’s a Good Life

Pray ‘Til Something Happens in Me

Be Christ

The Hope of All Tomorrows

Great Beyond Measure

READER RATING:

[Total: 0 Average: 0 /5]