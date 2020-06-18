Gateway Management Honored by Governor of Tennessee

Nashville, TN (June 18, 2020) Gateway Management was recently honored by Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee. The Governor officially declared Gateway Management as Goodwill Ambassador for the State of Tennessee.

“We are so honored that the Governor would give us this title. We are based out of Nashville and are proud to represent our state,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

The Music City based artist and brand management is currently working with the Tennessee Tourism Department and other state offices, connecting their artists to the States efforts to gain attention. “We have some exciting projects in the works. Nashville has become one of the hottest cities in the country and we are thrilled to help showcase why,” added Felts.