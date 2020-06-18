Godsey Media Announces Arize Partners Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 16 2020) – Scott Godsey of Godsey Media Management announces the beginning of a new era, Arize Partners. Arize Partners strives to bring artists and audiences together as partners in ministry with exclusive access and content.

The new service is set to officially launch on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET with Brian Free and Assurance, Karen Peck and New River, 11th Hour, Tribute, Hoppers, Talleys, Aaron Wilburn, LeFevre Quartet, Whisnants, Nelons, Freemans, Abraham Productions and more to be featured.

Scott Godsey explains, “The last few months have taught us that we need each other now more than ever. Faith based music Artists that you know, love, follow, and support saw their livelihoods ripped away. Godsey Media stepped in quickly with The HopeSings Concert Series to raise financial support for them. Because of their supporters around the world, we were able to generate over $300,000.00 to help these artists get through the unique time of quarantine and social distancing. We heard from many supporters that wanted to do more for the music that creates life change.

Scott and his team at Godsey Media saw the success of the HopeSings Concert Series and have worked to create a sustainable model that continues support for the artists as they start looking at what the new normal is going to become. The idea is to create partnerships with access and benefits like never before. A true win-win for artists and supporters. The team for music artists is expanding beyond the people singing the songs on stage.

Arize Partners is just that, a platform that creates a partnership between the audience and the artist they want to support. The partners will get exclusive access, music, concerts, merchandise, and so much more. You select a tier of support and then enjoy the benefits. In turn, the audience’s financial support helps the artist to have a solid foundation of income as well as the ability to go to churches and venues that could not cover their travel expenses.

Scott continues, “We believe that Arize Partners will allow our friends to keep ministering the Gospel through the reach of the internet regardless of the travel situation or lack of music sales. It will also allow audiences that love these artists the ability to stay connected on a regular basis and have unprecedented access to the music and the ministry.”

For more information about Arize Partners visit the website:

www.Arize.partners