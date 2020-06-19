New Legacy Project New Radio Release and Lyric Video

Nashville, Tenn – Long-running, cutting edge Southern Gospel group, ™New Legacy Project, have announced the upcoming release of their new lyric video Born For This, a single recently released to radio from their album The Rest Of The Story.

This upbeat and lilting song was written by popular Nashville writers Gina Boe, Carl Cartee and Kenna West. The lyrics encourage us to “breathe in this moment… knowing that there’s hope in the making.” Initially NLP hadn’t planned to release this particular cut as a single, but with all the strife in the world today they knew it’s time had come.

Of the song, group owner and Gospel Music Hall of Fame Member Rick Price says “When I first heard Born For This, written by my long-time friend Kenna Turner-West with Gina and Carl, I knew we had to record it. And it’s more relevant now than then. The words speak to current events both here and abroad. The world needs hope right now, and we are called to bring that message in the best way we know how — through our music. We really were born for this.”

The Rest of the Story was produced by Bobby Blazier and Rick Price. Every cut showcases the group’s stellar harmonies and powerful delivery. The lead vocal for Born For This is flawlessly performed by baritone Luke Yates, and his resonant tone serves to emphasize the important message.

While Born for This might not quite fit the Southern Gospel sound you’re used to hearing from NLP, it will assuredly be a song you will want to play again and again.

The video, created by Kingdom Artists, is now being premiered by Singing News Magazine.

The video can be viewed on the group’s YouTube page.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music click any of the icons or go to NLP Store .

To connect with New Legacy Project just follow them on social media or their Website:

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project

Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, ™New Legacy Project is best known for their intricate harmonies, cutting edge Southern Gospel sound, and their homespun humor. NLP is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Price says “In 45 years of Gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men.” ™New Legacy Project travels throughout the United States, performing concerts more than 150 times per year. They are one of the longest running non-family groups in Southern Gospel music today.