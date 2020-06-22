Monday – June 22, 2020

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Those Same Hands” from Hope for the Journey this week. Jeff & Sheri Easter is this week’s highest debut with a strong #27 start on the chart. Mark Bishop also debuts his latest single on the chart this week.
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
17
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
19
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
13
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
13
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
17
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
20
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
21
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(4)
|
8
|
8
|
4
|Fear Not
|Tribute
|
8
|
9
|
12
|
3
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
14
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
5
|
11
|
11
|
15
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
24
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
13
|
17
|
4
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
13
|
14
|
13
|
8
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|
15
|
15
|
10
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
8
|
16
|
31
|
2
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
16
|
17
|
14
|
28
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
18
|
26
|
6
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
11
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
19
|
20
|
24
|
3
|Joy Is Not Cancelled
|Collingsworth Family
|
20
|
21
|
16
|
14
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
22
|
22
|
10
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
14
|
23
|
18
|
22
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
6
|
24
|
20
|
2
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
20
|
25
|
29
|
10
|I Want to Live for Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
25
|
26
|
32
|
4
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
26
|
27
|
–
|
1
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
27
|
28
|
37
|
3
|Peace Like a River
|Master’s Voice
|
28
|
29
|
35
|
8
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
23
|
30
|
33
|
8
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
16
|
31
|
28
|
42
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
32
|
27
|
10
|Forever Settled
|Inspirations
|
27
|
33
|
30
|
2
|Didn’t He Promise
|Lore Family
|
30
|
34
|
25
|
15
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
22
|
35
|
–
|
1
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
35
|
36
|
39
|
2
|Three Men On a Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
36
|
37
|
40
|
6
|A New Look
|Blackwood Brothers
|
30
|
38
|
36
|
25
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
1(3)
|
39
|
23
|
28
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
40
|
38
|
4
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges
|
31
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
