Monday – June 22, 2020

June 22, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Those Same Hands” from Hope for the Journey this week. Jeff & Sheri Easter is this week’s highest debut with a strong #27 start on the chart. Mark Bishop also debuts his latest single on the chart this week.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
17
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(2)
2
2
19
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
3
6
13
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
4
7
13
 There Is a God Hyssongs
4
5
5
17
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
6
4
20
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
4
7
3
21
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
8
8
4
 Fear Not Tribute
8
9
12
3
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
9
10
10
14
 How About You Whisnants
5
11
11
15
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
11
12
9
24
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
13
17
4
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
13
14
13
8
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
11
15
15
10
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
8
16
31
2
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
16
17
14
28
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
18
26
6
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
18
19
19
11
 King of Kings Kingsmen
19
20
24
3
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
20
21
16
14
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
22
22
10
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
14
23
18
22
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
24
20
2
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
20
25
29
10
 I Want to Live for Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
25
26
32
4
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
26
27
1
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
27
28
37
3
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
28
29
35
8
 Til the End Freemans
23
30
33
8
 After the Storm Erwins
16
31
28
42
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
32
27
10
 Forever Settled Inspirations
27
33
30
2
 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family
30
34
25
15
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
22
35
1
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
35
36
39
2
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
36
37
40
6
 A New Look Blackwood Brothers
30
38
36
25
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
1(3)
39
23
28
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
7
40
38
4
 Nothing But Three Bridges
31
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

