Monday – June 29, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(3)
|
2
|
2
|
20
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
14
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
14
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
4
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
5
|
6
|
10
|
15
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
6
|
7
|
5
|
18
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
22
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(4)
|
9
|
8
|
5
|Fear Not
|Tribute
|
8
|
10
|
6
|
21
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
4
|
11
|
12
|
25
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
12
|
11
|
16
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
11
|
13
|
14
|
9
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|
14
|
18
|
7
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
14
|
15
|
13
|
5
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
13
|
16
|
16
|
3
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
16
|
17
|
22
|
11
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
14
|
18
|
15
|
11
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
8
|
19
|
19
|
12
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
19
|
20
|
27
|
2
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
20
|
21
|
17
|
29
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
22
|
20
|
4
|Joy Is Not Cancelled
|Collingsworth Family
|
20
|
23
|
24
|
3
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
20
|
24
|
21
|
15
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
25
|
26
|
5
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
25
|
26
|
29
|
9
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
23
|
27
|
30
|
9
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
16
|
28
|
28
|
4
|Peace Like a River
|Master’s Voice
|
28
|
29
|
23
|
23
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
6
|
30
|
34
|
16
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
22
|
31
|
32
|
11
|Forever Settled
|Inspirations
|
27
|
32
|
25
|
11
|I Want to Live for Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
25
|
33
|
RE
|
2
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
33
|
34
|
40
|
5
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges
|
31
|
35
|
RE
|
8
|Glorious God
|Lauren Talley
|
31
|
36
|
–
|
1
|Leavin’
|Littles
|
36
|
37
|
35
|
2
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
35
|
38
|
37
|
7
|A New Look
|Blackwood Brothers
|
30
|
39
|
33
|
3
|Didn’t He Promise
|Lore Family
|
30
|
40
|
36
|
3
|Three Men On a Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
35
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
