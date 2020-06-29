Ad
Monday – June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Those Same Hands” from Hope for the Journey this week. The Littles are this week’s highest debut at #35 on the chart. The Williamsons and Lauren Talley also make re-entries to the chart this week.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(3)
2
2
20
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
3
3
14
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
4
4
14
 There Is a God Hyssongs
4
5
9
4
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
5
6
10
15
 How About You Whisnants
6
7
5
18
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
8
7
22
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
9
8
5
 Fear Not Tribute
8
10
6
21
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
4
11
12
25
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
12
11
16
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
11
13
14
9
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
11
14
18
7
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
14
15
13
5
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
13
16
16
3
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
16
17
22
11
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
14
18
15
11
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
8
19
19
12
 King of Kings Kingsmen
19
20
27
2
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
20
21
17
29
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
22
20
4
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
20
23
24
3
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
20
24
21
15
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
25
26
5
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
25
26
29
9
 Til the End Freemans
23
27
30
9
 After the Storm Erwins
16
28
28
4
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
28
29
23
23
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
30
34
16
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
22
31
32
11
 Forever Settled Inspirations
27
32
25
11
 I Want to Live for Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
25
33
RE
2
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
33
34
40
5
 Nothing But Three Bridges
31
35
RE
8
 Glorious God Lauren Talley
31
36
1
 Leavin’ Littles
36
37
35
2
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
35
38
37
7
 A New Look Blackwood Brothers
30
39
33
3
 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family
30
40
36
3
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
35
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

