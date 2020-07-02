Kenna Turner West Signs with Sonlite Records

Arden, North Carolina (July 2, 2020) — Sonlite Records and Crossroads Music are pleased to announce the signing of Kenna Turner West to their roster of recording artists. For nearly four decades, West has blended music, devotional teaching, and humor into a ministry that has reached across the nation and around the world. As an award-winning songwriter, her efforts have garnered numerous honors including six BMI Awards, three Dove Awards, twenty-three “Song of The Year” wins, and a growing list of #1s.

West — who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in theology — began her career in gospel music as a vocalist in 1983, serving in full-time ministry until 2011 when she scaled back her touring schedule to help her teenage son learn to navigate the world with a visual disability. For the last nine years, she has poured herself into songwriting, co-writing hits such as “Say Amen,” “Even Me,” “Victory Shout,” “Revival,” “Come Sunday Morning,” “What Kind of Man,” and “Can I Get a Witness.” Signing with Crossroads brings the artist’s career full circle.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity that Chris White and Mickey Gamble have given me, and I am absolutely overjoyed to work with longtime friends Greg Bentley, Roger Talley, and Jeff Collins,” says West. “This is literally a dream come true!”

The new relationship between West and Crossroads is a testimony of God’s providence, she explains. “It’s amazing to think that at the very same time our son is thriving in grad school — which allows me the opportunity to return to the road with new music — Crossroads calls! The timing couldn’t be more perfect, and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Sonlite Records’ Greg Bentley adds, “I have known Kenna for more than 30 years. She is one of those special people that once you meet them, they are imprinted on your brain as a great friend. Many people know Kenna more for her song writing, but I’ve known she has a special anointing on her way of communicating the message that needs to be shared. So, we discussed this deal around the office, then with Kenna, and now she is part of our Sonlite Records/Crossroads family. We couldn’t be more thrilled. Be watching for new songs coming out before the end of this year.”

About Kenna Turner West

Kenna’s roots in the music business run deep. Her father, Ken Turner, sang bass for many years with the Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Her mother-in-law, country music star Dottie West, was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Steeped in a rich musical heritage, Kenna has carved out her own place in the industry over the years. A staff writer for Curb|Word Music Publishing located on Nashville’s historic Music Row, Kenna’s songs have been recorded by artists such as Jason Crabb, Hillary Scott, The Martins, The Crabb Family, The Isaacs, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, The Collingsworth Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Joseph Habedank, Michael English, Finding Favour, Marty Raybon, Karen Peck & New River, Jeff & Sheri Easter, The Talleys, Gordon Mote, 11th Hour, Legacy Five, and many more.

Whether she is writing songs in Nashville or ministering alongside noted Christian leaders at venues ranging from The Pentagon to NASCAR chapels to the local church, Kenna’s life has a singular call: to creatively communicate the Living Hope found in Jesus Christ.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.