Monday – July 6, 2020

July 6, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Those Same Hands” from Hope for the Journey this week. Sisters are this week’s highest debut at #34 on the chart. The GuardiansThe Perrys, and Gaither Vocal Band also make debuts to the chart this week.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
19
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(4)
2
2
21
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
3
12
17
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
3
4
8
23
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
4
5
5
5
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
5
6
9
6
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
6
7
3
15
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
8
15
6
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
8
9
10
22
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
4
10
18
12
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
8
11
6
16
 How About You Whisnants
6
12
4
15
 There Is a God Hyssongs
4
13
11
26
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
14
16
4
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
14
15
17
12
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
14
16
7
19
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
17
13
10
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
11
18
27
10
 After the Storm Erwins
18
19
14
8
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
14
20
20
3
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
20
21
19
13
 King of Kings Kingsmen
19
22
33
3
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
22
23
29
24
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
24
28
5
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
24
25
22
5
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
20
26
37
3
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
26
27
24
16
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
28
34
6
 Nothing But Three Bridges
28
29
21
30
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
30
23
4
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
23
31
RE
4
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
31
32
26
10
 Til the End Freemans
23
33
25
6
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
25
34
1
 Brand New Song Sisters
34
35
30
17
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
22
36
32
12
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
25
37
1
 How Big Is God Medley Guardians
37
38
38
8
 A New Look Blackwood Brothers
30
39
1
 Never a Time Perrys
39
40
1
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

