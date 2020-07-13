Ad
News Ticker

Monday – July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Those Same Hands” from Hope for the Journey this week. The Sound are this week’s highest debut at #40 on the chart. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
2
3
18
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
2
3
7
16
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
4
5
6
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
4
5
4
24
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
6
9
23
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
4
7
2
22
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
8
15
13
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
8
9
16
20
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
10
10
13
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
8
11
11
17
 How About You Whisnants
6
12
12
16
 There Is a God Hyssongs
4
13
13
27
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
14
6
7
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
6
15
17
11
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
11
16
19
9
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
16
17
21
14
 King of Kings Kingsmen
17
18
14
5
 The Healer in the Grave Talleys
14
19
25
6
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
19
20
8
7
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
8
21
22
4
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
21
22
23
25
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
23
18
11
 After the Storm Erwins
18
24
32
11
 Til the End Freemans
23
25
40
2
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
25
26
39
2
 Never a Time Perrys
26
27
24
6
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
24
28
20
4
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
20
29
33
7
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
25
30
34
2
 Brand New Song Sisters
30
31
28
7
 Nothing But Three Bridges
28
32
31
5
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
31
33
26
4
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
26
34
37
2
 How Big Is God Medley Guardians
34
35
RE
11
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
21
36
27
17
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Tramell Quartet
13
37
30
5
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
23
38
29
31
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
39
38
9
 A New Look Blackwood Brothers
30
40
1
 Great God Almighty The Sound
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes