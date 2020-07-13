Monday – July 13, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
20
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(5)
|
2
|
3
|
18
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
16
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
24
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(4)
|
6
|
9
|
23
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
4
|
7
|
2
|
22
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1
|
8
|
15
|
13
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
8
|
9
|
16
|
20
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
10
|
10
|
13
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
8
|
11
|
11
|
17
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
6
|
12
|
12
|
16
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
13
|
13
|
27
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
14
|
6
|
7
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
6
|
15
|
17
|
11
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|
16
|
19
|
9
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
16
|
17
|
21
|
14
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
17
|
18
|
14
|
5
|The Healer in the Grave
|Talleys
|
14
|
19
|
25
|
6
|Joy Is Not Cancelled
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
20
|
8
|
7
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
21
|
22
|
4
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
25
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
6
|
23
|
18
|
11
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
18
|
24
|
32
|
11
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
23
|
25
|
40
|
2
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
25
|
26
|
39
|
2
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
26
|
27
|
24
|
6
|Peace Like a River
|Master’s Voice
|
24
|
28
|
20
|
4
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
20
|
29
|
33
|
7
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
25
|
30
|
34
|
2
|Brand New Song
|Sisters
|
30
|
31
|
28
|
7
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
32
|
31
|
5
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
|
31
|
33
|
26
|
4
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
26
|
34
|
37
|
2
|How Big Is God Medley
|Guardians
|
34
|
35
|
RE
|
11
|River of Grace
|Zane & Donna King
|
21
|
36
|
27
|
17
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Tramell Quartet
|
13
|
37
|
30
|
5
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
23
|
38
|
29
|
31
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
39
|
38
|
9
|A New Look
|Blackwood Brothers
|
30
|
40
|
–
|
1
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
