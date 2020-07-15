Ed Hill Passes Away

The following was posted via Ed Hill’s Facebook page:
“The family wanted to let everyone know that our beloved father passed on Monday evening 7/13/20. He left this life peacefully with his family at his side.
To the end Dad was profoundly grateful for having been blessed with such a wonderful life. And for the opportunity to travel the world sharing his ministry through song.
We will miss him terribly but will cherish the memories of our time with him.”
