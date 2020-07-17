Tribute Quartet Announces Living the Stories Retreat

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, July 14, 2020 – Tribute Quartet announces the release of their Living the Stories Retreat to be held March 29-31, 2021 at Ridgecrest Conference Center near Asheville, North Carolina. The specialized retreat includes five unique sessions that span the three day, two night event. Space is strictly limited to accommodate a personal and exclusive time together with the members of the group.

The beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains will be the backdrop for the Living the Stories Retreat. Ridgecrest Conference Center is conveniently located off of Interstate 40 and just a day’s drive from over 15 states. The 1200 acre campus will host this special gathering where attendees will enjoy concerts, worship, hiking, singing around the campfire, contests, and a few special surprises. Group manager Gary Casto comments, ” We want to enjoy an exclusive time together where we can share special moments and send folks home with memories that will last throughout the year. Our prayer is that everyone who attends this retreat will leave changed and uplifted.” Registration begins July 8th on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information visit the retreat website at: www.livingthestoriesretreat. com.

About Tribute: Daywind recording artist Tribute Quartet is comprised of Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Anthony Davis, and Gus Gaches. Tribute’s first radio single from the quartet’s latest album Living the Stories comes on the heels of the group’s two previous #1 songs (“Never Forsaken” and “God of the Storms”). “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch” earned the #1 spot on the Christian Music Weekly chart for the week of March 16, as well as the #1 spot on the Singing News National Radio Chart for May. Tribute also recently received an unprecedented nine 2020 Singing News Fan Award nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Living the Stories and Song of the Year for “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch. Their music is available at Christian retail outlets and on all major download and streaming platforms. To learn more visit the Tribute website at: www.tributequartet.com.

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, the Blackwood Brothers, the Bowling Family, The Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Michael English, the Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets.

To book Tribute contact The Harper Agency at 615-851-4500 or visit www.harperagency.com.