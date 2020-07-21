StowTown Records Unveils New Website

Nashville, TN (July 21, 2020) – The new StowTown Records website is live. With simplicity and accessibility to music in mind, the new design includes links to each and every project released by StowTown Records since its beginning in 2011.

As more people gravitate toward digital platforms to access music, direct links to projects on most major services has become necessary. On the new website’s music page, users can click on icons for Amazon Music, iTunes, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube, as well as the artists’ websites, to connect to their favorite music. StowTown label co-founder, Ernie Haase, shares, “In an ever-changing world, it’s nice to have something certain, and the music we’ve helped create the last (almost) 10 years speaks to the promise of God’s unchanging love. And now that entire catalog of music is in one place. I’m humbled by and proud of the volume of work! I hope you enjoy this new website and the music it provides for your faith journey.”

In addition to accessing music and news items, fans can subscribe to the official StowTown Records email list right from the home page. These emails will notify fans of new releases and artist news, as well as major playlist news for their favorite StowTown artists. Check out the new look at www.StowTownRecords.com.



ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists.

LINK:

www.stowtownrecords.com/