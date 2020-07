2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Award Winners

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“What Kind of Man” – Legacy Five (written by Jason Cox, Sue C. Smith, & Kenna West)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

You Are Loved – Jeff & Sheri Easter (produced by Greg Cole, Jeff Easter, & Sheri Easter)

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Joseph Habedank

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Melissa Brady (Jim & Melissa Brady)

MALE GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Triumphant Quartet

FEMALE GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Sisters

MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Jeff & Sheri Easter

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

The Sound

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST):

Sheri Easter (Jeff & Sheri Easter)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PROFESSIONAL):

Jason Cox

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Scott Godsey

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR:

Autumn Nelon Clark (The Nelons)

TRADITIONAL SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“Sing In the Valley” – The Perrys (written by Kristi Fitzwater, Marcia Henry, and Mark Mathes)

TRADITIONAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Living the Stories  РTribute Quartet (produced by Wayne Haun)

PROGRESSIVE SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“All My Hope” – Gold City (written by Ed Cash and David Crowder)

PROGRESSIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Deeper Oceans – Joseph Habedank (produced by Wayne Haun)

COUNTRY/ROOTS SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“The River” – Karen Peck & New River (written by Dave Clark, Michael Farren, and Karen Peck Gooch)

COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Raised On Red – Wilburn & Wilburn (produced by Scott Godsey, Ben Isaacs, and Jordan Wilburn)

SPECIAL EVENT PROJECT OF THE YEAR:

The Joy of Christmas – Johnny Minick (produced by Johnny Minick)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

“The Little Things” – Jim & Melissa Brady (produced by Godsey & Associates)

COUNTRY GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Michael Combs

FAN FAVORITE ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

The Perrys

SUSAN UNTHANK MEMORIAL AWARD:

Sue C. Smith