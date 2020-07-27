Ad
Monday – July 27, 2020

July 27, 2020

The Bowling Family lays claim to the #1 spot this week with “Behold the Lamb” the second #1 from Love the People this week. Jason Crabb is this week’s highest debut at #29 on the chart. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
5
8
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1
2
1
20
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
1
3
3
22
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
4
10
24
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
5
4
26
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
6
7
15
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
6
7
9
19
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
8
2
9
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
2
9
16
13
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
9
10
8
19
 How About You Whisnants
6
11
14
4
 Never a Time Perrys
11
12
11
29
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
13
6
18
 There Is a God Hyssongs
4
14
12
25
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
15
 15
22
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
16
20
7
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
14
17
13
15
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
8
18
18
11
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
14
19
21
6
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
19
20
24
13
 Til the End Freemans
20
21
26
6
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
21
22
23
4
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
22
23
25
9
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
8
24
32
19
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
25
19
16
 King of Kings Kingsmen
17
26
22
8
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
22
27
17
13
 After the Storm Erwins
17
28
28
7
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
28
29
1
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
29
30
30
8
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
19
31
29
27
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
32
27
3
 Great God Almighty The Sound
27
33
39
2
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
33
34
37
9
 Nothing But Three Bridges
28
35
36
4
 How Big Is God Medley Guardians
34
36
33
6
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
20
37
RE
4
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
35
38
1
 A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley
38
39
40
7
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
23
40
RE
13
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
25
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

