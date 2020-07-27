Monday – July 27, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
5
|
8
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
20
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
22
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(5)
|
4
|
10
|
24
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1
|
5
|
4
|
26
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(4)
|
6
|
7
|
15
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
19
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
3
|
8
|
2
|
9
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
2
|
9
|
16
|
13
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
19
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
6
|
11
|
14
|
4
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
11
|
12
|
11
|
29
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
13
|
6
|
18
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
14
|
12
|
25
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
5
|
15
|15
|
22
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
16
|
20
|
7
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
14
|
17
|
13
|
15
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
8
|
18
|
18
|
11
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
14
|
19
|
21
|
6
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
19
|
20
|
24
|
13
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
20
|
21
|
26
|
6
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
4
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
22
|
23
|
25
|
9
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
24
|
32
|
19
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
25
|
19
|
16
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
17
|
26
|
22
|
8
|Peace Like a River
|Master’s Voice
|
22
|
27
|
17
|
13
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
17
|
28
|
28
|
7
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
|
28
|
29
|
–
|
1
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
8
|Joy Is Not Cancelled
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
31
|
29
|
27
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
6
|
32
|
27
|
3
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
27
|
33
|
39
|
2
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
33
|
34
|
37
|
9
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
35
|
36
|
4
|How Big Is God Medley
|Guardians
|
34
|
36
|
33
|
6
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
20
|
37
|
RE
|
4
|Three Men On a Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
35
|
38
|
–
|
1
|A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley
|
38
|
39
|
40
|
7
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
23
|
40
|
RE
|
13
|I Want to Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
25
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
