The Positive Cowboy

July 27, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

2020 Gospel Ministry & COVID-19

Jim Sheldon – The Positive Cowboy

 2020 was off to a wonderful start. Great Spirit Leading and Expectations from Jesus Christ!! Heaven’s Country Radio Cruise from Galveston, Texas in January! Music City Show Cruise from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in February!

Music City Quartet with new tenor, Chris Thomas, and new baritone, Mark Thomas, in the studio recording new radio release.

Many dates for The Positive Cowboy, for Music City Quartet and Bev McCann & Friends through spring! Bev McCann & Friends booked 5 weeks Summer Tour!!

Then: COVID-19 happened! Everything came to an abrupt STOP! Staying at home most of spring. Mother was in Hospice Care, not allowed to visit since February! She died April 18. We’re hoping to have memorial service for her in September.

All Dates through summer canceled. I wasn’t allowed to leave Kentucky until May. No way to generate income.

THE POSITIVE: Started weekly Live Videos on Facebook to stay connected and encouraging others. In July begin New Video Series “POSITIVE MOMENTS WITH THE POSITIVE COWBOY” on YouTube!

In mid-April began Taping Live Video Sundays for Morning Worship with Pastor David at Fairview Baptist in Stanford, Kentucky! Now, been providing worship music for Drive-In Sunday Worship for 4 weeks!!

Having wonderful quality time with wife and daughter. Exercised, ate healthy and got much need rest at home!! Kept all my grass mowed and tilled & fenced wife’s garden! I got to do some long-needed spring cleaning of entire home.

Spent much needed time with God Praying & Bible reading !!

To learn more about Jim Sheldon, The Positive Cowboy go to http://www.jimsheldonmusic.com or https://www.facebook.com/jim.sheldon .

You can Twitter Jim at https://twitter.com/JimSheldonmusic .

To book Jim Sheldon for your church service or concert contact bev.a.mccann@gmail.com .

 

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

