Where In The World Is God?????

Has that thought crossed your mind lately? Doesn’t He see that we’re in a mess down here? Idiots are taking over cities, not just cities, but big cities. They’re crying for the police to be defunded, and for the President to stop sending Federal forces into their cities, because it’s interfering with their rioting.

You know, this would really be funny, if it wasn’t so serious. People are wearing ridiculous, useless masks, because some doctor on television who has been wrong on just about everything he has said, told them to wear one. I even see them wearing those masks while driving in their cars by themselves. Again, this would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

It reminds me of the scripture in Isaiah 5:20 – Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! This certainly seems to describe todays thinking, especially with young people.

Then we can take it a step further and look at 2 Timothy 3:1-5 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. 2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, 4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; 5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. 6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, 7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.

If I can break this down just a bit for some of you who haven’t opened a Bible for 20 years. Anytime the Bible says “Woe unto them”. It’s not a good sign. It’s even a worse sign when we see this happening right before our beady little eyes. For years we’ve been calling abortion good and letting murderers go free bad. We’ve been calling parents who try to discipline their kids bad and now we are finding that high officials in government around the world, and fancy movie stars call human trafficking kids for sex and pedophilia good. While our President has been taking more ridicule than any other President in history, his administration has been uncovering this horrendous mess and about to bring it out in the open. This is scripture unfolding right before our eyes.

Then Timothy says “in the last days”. Well we are truly living in perilous times and men and women are certainly lovers of their own selves. It’s disturbing to see how children, youngsters, teens, even young adults are disobedient (disrespectful), and unthankful. Don’t forget, without natural affection. Our grandparents would turn over in their graves if they saw the acceptance of homosexuality. If that’s the way God wanted it, there would never be any new creation of either sex. But….. it’s just another example of calling bad, good and we just wink an eye at it. Let’s jump on over to despisers of those who are good. Just try being a Christian and stand up for what has been right from the beginning of time, and you will quickly find the nasty ire of liberals. Finally let’s look at – ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. I swear as I look at young people today, being more educated than their parents for the most part, and not having the common sense of people who never got out of grade school. There is such a difference between education and knowledge. Education comes from books and knowledge comes from living life.

I want to go back to what Timothy said, Know this also, in the last days. The last days of what?

This man called Jesus, the Son of God, came over 2,000 years ago. He came to save man from God’s righteous anger. People were doing then exactly what they are doing now. They were worshiping false gods, We have our gods today, like money, we sacrifice our babies at the altar of convenience with abortions, we worship our television set on Sunday morning. We have no time for God.

This man Jesus came to sacrifice His life for me and for you. He died on a cruel cross. He didn’t stop there, he rose from the grave defeating death, hell, and the grave. However, before He left to go back to heaven, He promised that everyone who believed on Him would never die, but live with Him forever. On top of that He also promised that before God would destroy the earth, He, Jesus would come back to take Christians away to heaven. All we have to do is believe on Jesus as our Savior and He takes care of the rest.

So those last days talked about in the Bible are upon us right now. It is very clear that if Jesus doesn’t come back very soon, mankind will completely destroy this earth all by himself. Now is the time to believe on Jesus.