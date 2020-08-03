Ad
News Ticker

Monday – August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Bowling Family holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Behold the Lamb” the second #1 from Love the People this week. The Nelons are this week’s highest debut at #33 on the chart. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
9
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1(2)
2
6
16
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
2
3
4
25
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
3
4
11
5
 Never a Time Perrys
4
5
16
8
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
6
3
23
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
7
7
19
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
8
5
27
 I Believe The Book Legacy Five
1(4)
9
8
10
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
2
10
17
16
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
8
11
9
14
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
9
12
23
10
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
8
13
13
19
 There Is a God Hyssongs
4
14
15
23
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
15
 22
5
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
15
16
2
21
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
1
17
12
30
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
18
19
7
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
18
19
26
9
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
19
20
27
14
 After the Storm Erwins
17
21
10
20
 How About You Whisnants
6
22
24
20
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
23
28
8
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
23
24
21
7
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
21
25
30
9
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
19
26
20
14
 Til the End Freemans
20
27
36
7
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
20
28
14
26
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
29
18
12
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
14
30
34
10
 Nothing But Three Bridges
28
31
29
2
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
29
32
32
4
 Great God Almighty The Sound
27
33
1
 Jordan Nelons
33
34
33
3
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
33
35
40
14
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
25
36
1
 1945 Inspirations
36
37
39
9
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
23
38
38
2
 A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley
38
39
1
 Brand New Song Sisters
39
40
25
17
 King of Kings Kingsmen
17
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes