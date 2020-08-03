Monday – August 3, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
9
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
2
|
6
|
16
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
25
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
3
|
4
|
11
|
5
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
4
|
5
|
16
|
8
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
5
|
6
|
3
|
23
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(5)
|
7
|
7
|
19
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
3
|
8
|
5
|
27
|I Believe The Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(4)
|
9
|
8
|
10
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
2
|
10
|
17
|
16
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
8
|
11
|
9
|
14
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
9
|
12
|
23
|
10
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
13
|
13
|
19
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
14
|
15
|
23
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
15
|22
|
5
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
15
|
16
|
2
|
21
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
1
|
17
|
12
|
30
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
18
|
19
|
7
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
18
|
19
|
26
|
9
|Peace Like a River
|Master’s Voice
|
19
|
20
|
27
|
14
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
17
|
21
|
10
|
20
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
6
|
22
|
24
|
20
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
23
|
28
|
8
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
|
23
|
24
|
21
|
7
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
25
|
30
|
9
|Joy Is Not Cancelled
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
26
|
20
|
14
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
20
|
27
|
36
|
7
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
20
|
28
|
14
|
26
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
5
|
29
|
18
|
12
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
14
|
30
|
34
|
10
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
31
|
29
|
2
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
29
|
32
|
32
|
4
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
27
|
33
|
–
|
1
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
33
|
34
|
33
|
3
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
33
|
35
|
40
|
14
|I Want to Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
25
|
36
|
–
|
1
|1945
|Inspirations
|
36
|
37
|
39
|
9
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
23
|
38
|
38
|
2
|A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley
|
38
|
39
|
–
|
1
|Brand New Song
|Sisters
|
39
|
40
|
25
|
17
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
17
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
