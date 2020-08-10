Ad
News Ticker

Monday – August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Bowling Family holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Behold the Lamb” the second #1 from Love the People this week. Old Time Preachers Quartet are this week’s highest debut at #32 on the chart. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
10
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1(3)
2
2
17
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
2
3
7
20
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
4
10
17
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
5
4
6
 Never a Time Perrys
4
6
5
9
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
7
15
6
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
7
8
9
11
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
2
9
8
28
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
10
11
15
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
9
11
27
8
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
11
12
12
11
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
8
13
13
20
 There Is a God Hyssongs
4
14
6
24
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
15
 14
24
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
16
29
13
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
14
17
18
8
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
17
18
16
22
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
1
19
19
10
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
19
20
17
31
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
21
37
9
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
21
22
35
15
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
22
23
32
5
 Great God Almighty The Sound
23
24
24
8
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
21
25
20
15
 After the Storm Erwins
17
26
36
2
 1945 Inspirations
26
27
25
10
 Joy Is Not Cancelled Collingsworth Family
19
28
23
9
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
23
29
28
27
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
32
30
26
15
 Til the End Freemans
20
31
21
21
 How About You Whisnants
6
32
1
 I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
33
22
21
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
34
34
4
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
33
35
RE
5
 Three Men On the Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
35
36
33
2
 Jordan Nelons
33
37
3
26
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
1
38
RE
10
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
25
39
RE
13
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
21
40
30
11
 Nothing But Three Bridges
17
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes