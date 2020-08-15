REVIEW: The Old Paths – What Love Does

Producer: Roger Talley

Record Label: Sonlite Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.theoldpathsonline.com

This is the third release from The Old Paths since their reformation back in 2017. Fans of the current group will thoroughly enjoy this release, and it features Steve Ladd, Tim Rackley, Douglas Roark and Daniel Ashmore at their vocal best. Featuring some arrangements that are a bit more progressive for the group, they are still firmly rooted in the “old paths” and the recording features some really great songs with solid lyrics.

The recording starts off with the Praise & Worship anthem, “THIS IS AMAZING GRACE” and the guys do a good job putting a bit of a Southern Gospel spin on it before moving on to the driving, country feel of, “I GOT THE GRACE, HE GETS THE GLORY”. Written by Kenna West and Jason Cox, bass singer, Daniel Ashmore does a great job on the song and it’s a highlight of the recording.

Tim steps up to sing the powerful testimonial, “LOOK AT ALL I LOST” before the tempo gets kicked back up as Steve sings the infectious, “BREAD”, which is a retelling of the story of how Jesus multiplied the fish and bread. Written by Lee Black, Joseph Habedank and Sue Smith, this song could have easily found its way on Gold City’s 2008 release, Moment of Truth, from Steve’s days with that group. It’s a great song with lots of energy.

The tempo slows down a bit as Doug sings, “YOU CAN’T GET AWAY FROM GOD”, which I feel is one of his best vocal performances ever. Daniel shines on the verses, while Steve delivers the goods on the chorus with, “PRAY WHILE YOU WAIT”, which is another driving tune that’s a highlight of the recording.

Daniel steps up and shows his talent on the saxophone on the classic, “HOW GREAT IS OUR GOD”. While he does a tremendous job, I would have loved to have heard the guys tackle a unique vocal on the song.

The recording closes out with the powerful anthem, “SALVATION’S SONG”, featuring a stellar performance by Steve.

The Old Paths are one of the finest quartets on the road today and they are not afraid to tackle a great song and put their unique spin on it, even though it may not be purely traditional in nature. They’ve really proven that with this recording. Though I’d probably swap out a couple of songs, overall this is an extremely strong recording. Great songs, great vocals and tracks and strong songs make for a great recording and one their fans will really enjoy.

Track Listing:

(stars denote personal favorites)

This is Amazing Grace

I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory**

Look at All I Lost**

Bread**

You Can’t Get Away From God

Pray While You Wait**

How Great is Our God

Salvation’s Song**

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 4 /5]