5 Minutes with the Mylon Hayes Family

Victoria Bowlin: Where are you from?

Wendy Hayes: Our family is based out of Hudson, NC

WH: Mylon sang with his family, The Hayes Family, for around 40 years. When his dad passed away, 9 years ago, God began to open doors for our family to travel and sing.

VB: How did the Mylon Hayes Family get started and why?

WH: We are full time and do around 130 dates a year.

WH: Probably about the same as every group. Our last date in March was Mar 15th , then we were only able to do a few outdoor services in April, May, June, and July. The schedule has begun to pick up a bit since some of the restrictions have been backed down. But God has taken care of our family, and we can not thank HIM enough for how HE has provided

VB: What is new with the Mylon Hayes Family?

WH: We have a brand new CD coming out in September!! We’re in the studio this week, and are getting so excited to release this new music! Be watching our social media for updates on the release, or go to our website and join our email list.

VB: Has God been teaching you anything lately?

WH: Oh yes, we have been reminded of these verses…

Psalms 46:1-3 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear.“ and John 16:33 “These things I have spoken into you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world he shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.“

VB: What is your ministry goal?

WH: Our goal is to encourage the saints, and to point the lost to Christ! We simply want to glorify Jesus Christ.

VB: What is your latest project, and what are some of your favorite songs from it?

WH: Our latest project is titled Enjoy The Journey. Some of our favorites on the album are…“Resurrection Power”, “I Want To Live For Jesus”, “We Come In Jesus Name”, “God Can Still Turn It Around”, and more 🙂

VB: How can people find out more info about the Mylon Hayes Family and check out your schedule?

WH: We have a website www. themylonhayesfamily.com. We can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Our music is available on our website store page, as well as all digital purchase and major streaming outlets.